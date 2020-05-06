ELDER
Sean went to his heavenly home on May 2, 2020 in Allen Texas, the city where he was raised.
On December 30, 1991, Sean was born to Kathy and Richard Elder in Dallas, Texas. To his mother, he was always Seanie or Boo. He shared his birthday with his older brother, Daniel, whom he adored.
Sean was a tender soul who warmed up quickly when approached. He was a devoted friend and family member who was willing to help everyone.
Sean was very passionate about soccer and worked hard at the sport. He trained in Argentina with the CEFAR Academy, and returned the following summer to train with the professional club Estudiantes de La Plata. He considered this his greatest athletic achievement. He also loved animals and had an affinity for cats, especially Chumlee and Kramer, the family pets. Chelsea Seid was a very special person in his life along with many other friends, coworkers, and family.
At the time of his death he was employed with Verizon as a Lead Specialist in Project Management. Sean drew great pride from his accomplishments there.
Sean was preceded in death by his brother Daniel Elder, and his maternal grandparents, Mary Ann and Frank Patterson Jr.. He is survived by his parents Kathy and Richard Elder, his paternal grandparents Pamela and William Elder, his aunts and uncles Shirley and Kyle Patterson and Shelly and Frank Patterson III, Kathleen Elder, Lynda Bender, Michael Elder, cousins Megan Patterson, Christopher Patterson, Brian Patterson (Rachel), Sara Schmitz (Brian), and Dana Patterson and many other relatives.
The family will receive guests for visitation at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 1515 N Greenville Avenue, Allen, Texas 75002 on Friday, May 8th, 2020 beginning at 6:00 pm. Social distancing will be observed. A celebration of life reception is being planned for a future time for family and friends who are adhering to quarantine recommendations.
A celebration of life reception is being planned for a future time for family and friends who are adhering to quarantine recommendations.
The Sean Elder Scholarship Fund is being established by the Texas Spurs Football Club. Donations in Sean's memory can be sent to Texas Spurs FC, PO Box 1598, Allen, TX 75013. For more information go to www.texasspursfc.com.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
We ask our Lord for comfort in our grief, and fondly recite Sean's favorite scripture verse: “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:13)
Sean went to his heavenly home on May 2, 2020 in Allen Texas, the city where he was raised.
On December 30, 1991, Sean was born to Kathy and Richard Elder in Dallas, Texas. To his mother, he was always Seanie or Boo. He shared his birthday with his older brother, Daniel, whom he adored.
Sean was a tender soul who warmed up quickly when approached. He was a devoted friend and family member who was willing to help everyone.
Sean was very passionate about soccer and worked hard at the sport. He trained in Argentina with the CEFAR Academy, and returned the following summer to train with the professional club Estudiantes de La Plata. He considered this his greatest athletic achievement. He also loved animals and had an affinity for cats, especially Chumlee and Kramer, the family pets. Chelsea Seid was a very special person in his life along with many other friends, coworkers, and family.
At the time of his death he was employed with Verizon as a Lead Specialist in Project Management. Sean drew great pride from his accomplishments there.
Sean was preceded in death by his brother Daniel Elder, and his maternal grandparents, Mary Ann and Frank Patterson Jr.. He is survived by his parents Kathy and Richard Elder, his paternal grandparents Pamela and William Elder, his aunts and uncles Shirley and Kyle Patterson and Shelly and Frank Patterson III, Kathleen Elder, Lynda Bender, Michael Elder, cousins Megan Patterson, Christopher Patterson, Brian Patterson (Rachel), Sara Schmitz (Brian), and Dana Patterson and many other relatives.
The family will receive guests for visitation at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 1515 N Greenville Avenue, Allen, Texas 75002 on Friday, May 8th, 2020 beginning at 6:00 pm. Social distancing will be observed. A celebration of life reception is being planned for a future time for family and friends who are adhering to quarantine recommendations.
A celebration of life reception is being planned for a future time for family and friends who are adhering to quarantine recommendations.
The Sean Elder Scholarship Fund is being established by the Texas Spurs Football Club. Donations in Sean's memory can be sent to Texas Spurs FC, PO Box 1598, Allen, TX 75013. For more information go to www.texasspursfc.com.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
We ask our Lord for comfort in our grief, and fondly recite Sean's favorite scripture verse: “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:13)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from May 6 to May 12, 2020.