LAYMON
SHARON ANN JONES
LAYMON
January 4, 1951 ~
October 22, 2019
Funeral Services for Sharon Ann Jones Laymon, 68 year old Whitewright resident, are scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel at Leonard. Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery at Melissa. Family visitation and viewing will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel at Leonard.
Sharon was born January 4, 1951 at Decatur, Illinois. Her parents were Edward Nore and Ruby June Hulstine Jones. She was retired and attended the Assembly of God Church of Leonard. She passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Texoma Medical Center of Denison.
Sharon is survived by her children: Scott Laymon and family, Kelly Laymon and family, Vikki Smith and family, Jon Laymon and family, Cynthia Burks and family and Amy Messer and family and her sister, Linda Aaron and family. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents: Ruby and Edward Jones, her husband: Rev. Loyd Laymon; her brothers: Bobby Jones and Jimmy Jones and her grandson, Kevin Gumm.
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard is in charge of arrangements. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019