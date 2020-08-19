Sharon and I went to Europe together; actually we were at UT together first and she was actually in my wedding in 1964 here in Dallas; we even had a lovely party together at the DCC in 1963. I moved East and finally the Christmas card exchange gotten lost along the way so we failed to keep up. I loved reading about all her accomplishments and I'm just so sorry that I didn't know she was ill or that I could have reached out. I would like to be at the memorial or funeral when it takes place if someone can kindly inform me. Sincerely and sadly........Anne Newbury

