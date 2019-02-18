Avery



Sharon Lynn Avery



Sharon passed away peacefully, at the age of 67, on February 8, 2019 at 6:30 pm at Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite, TX surrounded by her family. Sharon was born in San Diego, CA on February 10, 1951 with her twin sister Sandy.



Sharon was an adventurous, outgoing, and fun person to be around. She loved her friends and family with every ounce of her kind soul. She was a strong, smart woman with a contagious laugh. She brought light to darkness, happiness to sadness, and strength to weakness. She was the glue that held her family together and she will be deeply missed.



She leaves behind her twin sister Sandra “Sandy” Conaway, brother Thomas “Tommy” (Carol) Crabson, sister in-law Bonnie (Avery) Ortega, children, Denise (Lloyd) Rice, Carolyn (Steve) Suazo; grandchildren Krystal (Giovanni) Cologgi, Alica Lannon, Zachary John Avery Cox; 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Theodore Crabson and Rita Stone, and stepmother Fern, her husband Thomas “Tom” Avery, mother in-law Mary Avery, father in-law Morris Avery, and sister in-law Vicky Avery.



Per Sharon's request, there will be no services.