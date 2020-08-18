GARVER



Shelli Eileen Garver, 57, passed away on August 1, 2020 in The Colony, Texas. Shelli was born in Downey, California on June 19, 1963. She is survived by two sons, Jason Garver of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Gage Garver of The Colony, Texas; her mother, Lucille Long of Huntsville Alabama; sister, Toni Long of Huntsville, Alabama; and a brother Lonnie Long of Addison, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her father, Leymon Long, USN Retired.



Shelli moved to Alabama when she was 5 years old. She enjoyed playing softball and was on the all-city team. She attended Huntsville High School, where she played in the band. She left Alabama after high school, making Texas her home.



Shelli will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She will be remembered for having a big heart and caring about others. She loved spending time with her son Gage, those close to her, and relaxing with her cat, Bella. Shelli was a very hard worker, spending much of her time working as the general manager of IHOP in The Colony. Her IHOP family will miss her friendship and leadership. Life won't be the same without her for all those who knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store