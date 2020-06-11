SHERRY L. TILLER
02/11/78 - 06/07/20
TILLER

Sherry Lynn Tiller, age 42, passed away on Sunday, June 7th, 2020.

A Memorial Service is planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Family Funeral Home.

Mrs. Tiller was born on February 11th, 1978 in McKinney, Texas to Gehrman and Mary Ann (Saldibar) Werner. She loved animals,designing fishing lures and following clouds (Chasing Storms) and she loved the color purple.

She is survived by

Husband, Charlie Tiller of Snyder, TX; 2 Sons, Cooper Tiller of Snyder, TX and Brandon Forder of San Antonio, TX; Daughter, Caitlyn Tiller of Snyder, TX; Father, Gary Werner and wife Anne of Celina, TX; Mother, Mary Ann Werner of Carrollton, TX; Sister, Mitzi McDonald and husband Chuck of Midlothian, TX; Brother, Gehrman Paul Werner and wife Missy Fritz of Celina, TX; Paternal Grandfather, Robert Paul Werner of Celina, TX; Maternal Grandmother, Rose Saldibar of Snyder, TX; 3 Uncles, Mark Saldibar, John Saldibar and Michael Saldibar; Aunt, Jan Werner of McKinney, TX; and numerous nieces, nephew and cousins.

She was preceded in death by Paternal Grandmother, Minnie Lou Werner and Maternal Grandfather, John Saldibar.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.millerfamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.
