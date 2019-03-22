Taylor



Shirley L. Taylor 69, passed away March 19, 2019, with her family by her side in Springdale, Arkansas.



Shirley was born in Osceola, Arkansas to Fred and Bertha Kagebein Harris. She graduated from Blytheville High School in 1967. She was a very successful businesswoman, and had rewarding careers in banking and real estate both in Arkansas and in Texas.



Shirley enjoyed being with her family and friends. She cherished the many friendships she made while living in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She always looked forward to and relished in gathering with her high school graduating class. Shirley loved going on “road trips”, growing flowers, and collecting glass birds, tea cups and Victorian figurines.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Bertha Harris; and her brother, Fred David Harris.



Shirley is survived by her sister, Connie Roden and her husband John of Hendersonville, North Carolina; her nieces and nephews, Tracey Harris and Theresa of North Charleston, South Carolina, Fred Harris Jr. of North Charleston, South Carolina, Jennifer DeHoet and her husband Demian of Bel Aire, Kansas and John Roden III and his wife Melanie of Richmond, Kentucky; four great nephews, Brandon Harris, Alex DeHoet, Dylan Roden, and Mason Roden; and one great niece, Ava Roden.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00 a.m. in the Cobb Funeral Home Chapel, located at 603 West Main Street, Blytheville Arkansas, with Rev. Marilyn Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Dogwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Cobb Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome



