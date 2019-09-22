|
MUIRHEAD
Our beautiful mother, Sonja Graves Muirhead, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 16th, with her family by her side.
Sonja was born on October 25,1938 in McKinney, Texas to Ray Fred and Gertrude Reed Graves, the eldest of three children.
Sonja performed as a majorette with the Plano Wildcats band, served as a Plano High School cheerleader as well as played on the school basketball team. Sonja graduated from East Texas State University with a degree in Secondary Education. It was at East Texas that she met her husband Roy to whom she enjoyed 57 years of marriage, until Roy's passing last November.
Sonja was an exceptional educator in Plano ISD for 35 years. She will be remembered as an outgoing, intelligent and fun loving colleague, a loyal friend, adoring wife, devoted mother, doting grandmother to twelve grandchildren, great-grandmother to three great-grandchildren, and most importantly, a faithful follower of Christ.
A celebration of Sonja's life will be held Saturday, October 5th at 10:00 a.m., at First Christian Church, 813 E. 15th Street, Plano. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church where Sonja was a lifetime member: http://fccplano.org/Home/Give
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 22 to Oct. 4, 2019