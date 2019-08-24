Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHANIE STOTTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHANIE K. STOTTS


08/11/84 - 08/11/19
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHANIE K. STOTTS Obituary
STOTTS

Stephanie Kristine Stotts passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 35 from complications due to Prader-Willi Syndrome. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Linda Stotts, and her seven older siblings: Kenneth (Kari) Stotts, Kelly (Maria) Stotts, Kimberly (Eric) Hinton, Larry (Heather) Stotts, Leslie (Corey) Buer, Lisa (Adam) Pippin, and Lori (Brad) VanderStek. They and her 33 nieces and nephews, 1.5 grandnephews, 19 aunts and uncles, and 56 first cousins will miss Stephanie's generous spirit and love for all her family. A memorial service for Stephanie will be held on Friday, August 23, at 6:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2906 N Hardin Blvd, McKinney, Texas. A graveside service will be held the next day at 11 a.m. at the Watson Family Cemetery near Wilburton, Oklahoma. A gravestone will mark her resting place in a beautiful meadow overlooking the lake, but her spirit is running, dancing, and finally free of her physical limitations as she awaits a joyful reunion.
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHANIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.