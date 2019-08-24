|
STOTTS
Stephanie Kristine Stotts passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 35 from complications due to Prader-Willi Syndrome. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Linda Stotts, and her seven older siblings: Kenneth (Kari) Stotts, Kelly (Maria) Stotts, Kimberly (Eric) Hinton, Larry (Heather) Stotts, Leslie (Corey) Buer, Lisa (Adam) Pippin, and Lori (Brad) VanderStek. They and her 33 nieces and nephews, 1.5 grandnephews, 19 aunts and uncles, and 56 first cousins will miss Stephanie's generous spirit and love for all her family. A memorial service for Stephanie will be held on Friday, August 23, at 6:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2906 N Hardin Blvd, McKinney, Texas. A graveside service will be held the next day at 11 a.m. at the Watson Family Cemetery near Wilburton, Oklahoma. A gravestone will mark her resting place in a beautiful meadow overlooking the lake, but her spirit is running, dancing, and finally free of her physical limitations as she awaits a joyful reunion.
