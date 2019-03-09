DeLoach



Stephen Michael DeLoach



Feb. 2, 1961 - Mar. 2, 2019



Resident of McKinney TX



Stephen DeLoach, beloved husband, father, son and brother passed away peacefully on Mar. 2, 2019 comforted and surrounded by those who dearly loved him. He lived life to the fullest through his strong Christian faith, unconditional love of family and friends, and an enthusiastic sense of adventure. He had a passion for music, our National Parks, fly fishing and photography. He also had a knack for being able to fix anything! His kind heart, endearing smile, and giving spirit will be dearly missed. Steve is survived by his adoring wife, Crystal, his three children, Connor, Caitlin and Sidney, his loving parents Diane and Gordon, as well as siblings Mark and Lisa, and countless loyal friends.



Memorial service will be held on Mar. 10, 5 pm at Revolution Church 2705 Virginia Pkwy McKinney TX 75071.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association at www.ecaware.org. Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary