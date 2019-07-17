WATSON



Dr. Stephen Wayne Watson, of Granbury, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 66.



Steve was born to parents Hoyt and Betty Watson on December 3, 1952 in Iowa Park, Tx. He grew up as the eldest of three and attended Iowa Park High School. Steve married his high school sweetheart, Karen George Watson, on May 17, 1975 and they celebrated a loving partnership for the remainder of Steve's life.



In 1975, Steve achieved his undergraduate degree from Baylor University, going on to achieve his D.D.S. from Baylor College of Dentistry in 1978. Steve devoted his life to medicine, founding Baylor's dual degree program, earning his M.D. in 1982 from University of Texas Southwestern and board certification in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in 1988.



Dr. Watson founded the Willowbend Cosmetic Surgery Center in Plano, Tx., employing over 20 staff members. One of his proudest achievements was being awarded the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery's 2001 Award for Best Scholarly Article in The American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery.



Steve was very much devoted to community service, acting as an Admissions Coordinator for UT Southwestern, and as an active member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, American Medical Association and The American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons. He partnered with UT Southwestern to develop a fellowship program, in which surgeons from all corners of the world would train & study under Steve for a full year at Willowbend.



Steve is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Lindsey; son, Zachary; sister, Sheila Gholson; and brother, Stanley Watson. In respect of Steve's asks & wishes, the family will be holding a private memorial at a later time. Steve requested that his ashes be returned to the earth in a few of his favorite places- Eagles Nest, New Mexico; Lake Texoma in Sherman, Texas; and, Playa Del Carmen in Mexico. Steve's family is very grateful for the condolences and support.