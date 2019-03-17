Thayer



Sue Ellen Poovey Thayer (née Bolton) died peacefully in Plano Texas at the age of 84 of complications from pancreatic cancer.



Sue was born on February 13, 1935 in Fincastle Virginia to Warren Lee Bolton and Gray Graybill Bolton. She graduated from Hollins College with a degree in English Literature. She married Robert Earl Poovey in 1959, they remained happily married for 35 years until his death in 1994. In 2001 Sue married and remained married to James Thayer until his death in 2018.



Sue is survived by her brother, Warren Kline Bolton and his wife Nancy of Charlottesville, Virginia, son Robert Warren Poovey , his wife Michele, and their sons Christopher Alex Poovey and Andrew Haden Poovey of Plano, Texas, and son Dr. Halet Poovey of Durant, Oklahoma, She is preceded in death by her husbands Robert Earl Poovey and James Edwin Thayer and her brother, Michael Bolton.



Sue was a devoted Christian who cherished her faith. During her time in Huntsville, Alabama she was an active member of Faith Presbyterian Church, and later at Kirk in the Pines in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Sue professed a love of literature and completed a number of unpublished novels. In her later years she enjoyed ballroom dancing and nature. She adored her sons and grandsons and was happy to be near them in recent years.



A memorial service for Sue and Jim Thayer will be held at St. Andrew United Methodist church (5801 Plano Pkwy, Plano, Texas) on April 13th at 3:00 PM. Sue has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations, be made to the to help fight the diseases which affected not only her life, but the lives of her father and first husband Bob.