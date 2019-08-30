|
JAMES
Susan (Sue) James of McKinney, Texas, our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on August 25, 2019 at the age of 72. She was born on May 1, 1947 to Paul Wasilewski and Mary E. (Sawyer) Wasilewski in Springfield, Illinois.
Sue, also known as “Susie” as a young child, grew up in Athens, Illinois and moved to Texas as a young adult with a family. While raising her kids, she began a long career as an Executive Assistant at Lennox Industries where she worked for over 20 years.
Sue had many, many joys and interests in her life. First and foremost were her grandchildren whom she cherished and adored. She would travel and visit them as often as she could. As an avid sports fan, she was always their biggest fan and tracked all of their activities and sport events with great joy and enthusiasm. All sports were a passion, and something she enjoyed watching and discussing always.
She played soccer in the “40 plus” league for several years as a full back, where she met many life-long friends. Sue was also a dog lover, and all of her dogs (Holly, Aggie, Sophie, Shiloh and Roxy) were a very important part of her life, bringing her tremendous joy. She volunteered at the SPCA of Texas after retirement. She was a true friend to all and many considered her to be their best friend.
Sue always went above and beyond to help, listen, and just be there for anyone in need. She was loved by all who had the good fortune to know her.
Sue and her husband were members of the First United Methodist Church of McKinney.
Sue is survived by her husband of thirty-seven years, Dan James; daughters, Lona Patterson (Kerry), Tara Shatzer (George); son, Darrin Milner (Julie); step-sons, Dennis James, Devin James (Tammie); grandchildren, Austin Patterson, Taylor Patterson, Andrew Milner, Zachary Milner, Jake Shatzer, Caroline Shatzer, Adaline James, Emma James, Libby James, and Walker James; her sister, Judy Bryant; nieces, Connie, Penny, Kristie and Melissa, and numerous other loving family and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Wasilewski; and sister, Paula Folkers.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment followed at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Prosper, Texas. The family will received friends during a visitation on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sue's favorite flower was the Texas State Flower, the Bluebonnet. Everyone is asked to wear something blue in honor of her memory. The family requests that donations be made to the following charities in Sue's memory: SPCA of Texas [email protected] , National Alliance on Mental Illness https://nami.org/ , First United Methodist Church of McKinney https://www.sharingtheheart.org/ . To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2019