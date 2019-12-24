|
|
BELL
Susan “Susie” Kathleen Bell of Allen, Texas passed away on December 10, 2019 at the age of 63. She was the youngest of 4 children born to Enos Hutson and Opal (Cagle) Hutson on September 30, 1956 in Corsicana, Texas. Susie attended Mildred ISD from 1st through 12th grade, graduating in 1975. She was a member of the Young Homemakers Assoc., played basketball, ran track, performed in the pep squad, and the drill team at football games. Susie then attended Navarro Junior College in Corsicana, joining Phi Theta Kappa and receiving her Associate's Degree, then earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas in 1979. She married John Allen Bell on August 1, 1981 at Mildred Baptist Church in Mildred, Texas. Susie worked in the insurance industry for 30 years at Aetna and Travelers as an administrative secretary. She was admired and loved by all of her coworkers. Susie had a strong work ethic and consistently provided for her family during hard times. She was an avid reader who loved reading book series from her favorite authors; taught her family arts and crafts, baking, and sewing; and enjoyed attending football games to support the Allen Eagles and Mildred Eagles. Susie was of the Christian faith, Baptist denomination, and lived that faith every day. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and friend.
Susie is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, John Allen Bell; sons, Timothy William and Nathan Allen and his husband, Philip Snelson; daughter, Rachel Elizabeth and fiancé, Steven Andersen; granddaughter, Isabelle Charm; brothers, David Hutson and wife, Virginia and Earle Hutson and wife, Amy; brother-in-law, Dale Meredith; and many other loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Enos and Opal Hutson and sister, Linda Jean Meredith.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Friday evening from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 24 to Dec. 30, 2019