ZANG
Tanton Zang of McKinney, Texas took his life on August 30, 2020, at the age of 15, and was welcomed into the embrace of our Heavenly Father. He was born on March 19, 2005, to Wang “Richard” Zhang and Chun Lin in McKinney, Texas. Tanton grew up in McKinney and attended Reuben Johnson Elementary School, Evans Middle School, and McKinney High School. Tanton loved to play tennis, rock climb, hike, and ski.
He is survived by his mother, Chun Lin; his father, Wang Zhang; his brother, Heiton Zang; and his sister, Hannah Zang, all of McKinney, Texas; and many other loving family members.
A service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Cottonwood Creek Church, 1015 Sam Rayburn Tollway in Allen, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, we will be taking donations and making a lump sum donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on October 15th in honor of Tanton. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com
