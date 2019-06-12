NEAL



Teresa Ann Neal, age 51, of Plano, Texas passed peacefully on the morning of Thursday, May 30th, 2019 in the care of Vitas Hospice Services and the presence of family and friends.



Born in Oroville, California to Daniel V. and JoAnn B. Neal, Teresa spent most of her life in and around the Plano, Texas area.



Graduate of Plano East Senior High, she loved kids, games and crafts, and was an active member of First Baptist Allen and the Adult Special Friends Bible class.



She is survived by her fiancé Loren Lee Erwin, siblings Dan B., Catherine, and Denton Neal, mother JoAnn B. Stock, and grandmother Ila “Dusty” Jones in addition to six nieces and nephews and many family and friends.



Her life was not uncomplicated, but many were touched by her generosity of self, strong spirit, and a surprising sweetness and humor.



Teresa Neal's Memorial has been set for Sunday, June 30th, 2019 1p-3p at First Baptist Church, Allen, TX. Please wear purple or pink.



FBC Allen



201 E McDermott Dr. Allen, TX 75002



(972) 727-8241



In lieu of travel expenses or flowers at this time, the family asks that you make a donation in her name to Ability Connection Texas (8802 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas, TX 75235) an organization which helped to support and enrich her life.



https://www.classy.org/give/189940/#!/donation/checkout Published in Star Local Media from June 12 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary