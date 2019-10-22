|
ALARCON
Plano, Texas/Bicknell, Utah - Our kind and beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Teresa Esteva Alarcon, age 93, passed away October 14, 2019 in Plano, Texas. She was born July 8, 1926 in Melipilla, Chile, a daughter of Bartolome Esteva Gomez and Maria Enedina Alvarado Garrido. She married Ramon H. Alarcon September 4, 1954 in Santigao, Chile. He preceded her in death.
Teresa was an excellent seamstress and bridal consultant, and could sew and make just about anything.
She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children: Ramon B. Alarcon of Richardson, Texas; Marisol A. and Michael J. Ellett of Plano, Texas; grandchildren: Ramon E. Alarcon of Acworth, Georgia; Chanel Neilson of Lehi, UT; Sergio Alarcon of Warner Robins, Georgia; Juan Carlos Alarcon of Richardson, Texas; Brandon L. Ellett of Salt Lake City, UT; and Tyler H. Ellett of Charlotte, NC;. Brother-in-Laws: Hugo Alarcon Plano, TX; and Tucapel Salinas Miami, FL.
Burial will be in the Bicknell, Utah Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2019