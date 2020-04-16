|
WITHERSPOON
Teresa Toney Witherspoon of McKinney, Texas passed away on April 12, 2020 at the age of 65. She was born December 3, 1954 to Ralph Bailey and Mary Jo (Eidson) Toney in Fort Worth, Texas. Teresa graduated from Texas Woman's University in 1978 and received her master in 1982. She married John Douglas Witherspoon on July 27, 1985 in Denton, Texas.
Teresa worked as a teacher in public education. She was a long-time member of High Point Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children, Jacob Sloan of McKinney, Texas, John Harrison Witherspoon and wife, Mallory of McKinney, Texas, Marianne Elizabeth Witherspoon of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Seth, Sara and Sadie Sloan, Liam Johnson, Mason Witherspoon; siblings, Joyce Farmer, Wayne Toney and Rhonda Hamrick; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of other loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2020 at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. Family and friends are invited pay their respects and sign the register book from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the graveside service. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020