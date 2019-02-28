Berry



Thomas Joseph “Joe” Berry of Fairview, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019, at the age of 89. He was born on November 9, 1929, to William George Berry and Mildred Philomena Healy Berry in Ft. Worth, Texas. At 14, Joe began working for the Texas & Pacific Railroad. In 1947, he graduated from R. L. Paschal High School in Ft. Worth, Texas. During high school, Joe played multiple sports while working two jobs. At 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Joe traveled extensively during his 22 year career as a Chief Aerographer's Mate. On November 17, 1969, he retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer (E-9). After serving in the Navy, Joe worked for 22 years as a foreman for Texas Electronics, Inc. Many of the weather instruments that he built are still being used at various landmarks across the country. He loved life and was extremely proud of his Irish heritage. Joe was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was devoted to the Carmelite Nuns of Dallas. Joe enjoyed participating at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Jude's Catholic Church, and the Plano Senior Center. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed bowling, but will be especially remembered for his love of music and dancing. Joe was loved dearly by his family and friends. He was a southern gentleman known for his giving heart, strong Catholic Faith, service to country and devotion to family.



He was married to Barbara Hurley Berry for thirty-five years. Together, they raised five children who adored him in Irving, Texas.



Joe is survived by his children Anna Marie Allen and husband, Raymond of Fairview, Texas; Daniel Joseph Berry and wife, Shellie of Petaluma, California; Julia Rose Smith of Phoenix, Arizona; Retired Lieutenant Colonel Linda Diane Berry of Phoenix, Arizona; and Martha Berry Shields and husband, Jim of Gold Canyon, Arizona. He will be honored by his grandchildren, Raymond Allen III, Kathleen Rendek, Marissa Lewis, Brendan Berry, Joshua Berry, Christopher Allen and Lucas Berry along with numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his brother, William “Billy” Bernard Berry and parents. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Conley and husband, Ken of Pantego, Texas, and brother, Patrick George Berry of Addison, Texas.



A rosary will be prayed in honor of Joe at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Allen, Texas on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. There will be a funeral mass at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception. Joe will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Ft. Worth, Texas on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with full military honors.



He will be forever remembered as a hero to his sister and brother and the “Best Dad Ever” to his children. Most importantly, he will be cherished as God's humble servant who lived by Faith, Hope and Love. We miss you, Dad.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a in his memory.