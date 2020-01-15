|
|
O'DELL
Thresa Jean O'Dell
Thresa Jean (Melton) O'Dell, age 93, fought the good fight for the last time on Saturday, January 11, 2020, as a quiet snow fell & the red birds gathered outside her window. She was born on August 18, 1926, in Celina, TX, to Alta Tennessee (Helms) & Claude C. Melton. Thresa married the love of her life, Ralph Lafaytte O'Dell, in Denton, TX, on June 13, 1943, and they were blessed with three children.
Thresa was the ultimate homemaker: cooking, sewing, using her green thumb to grow many flowers & plants. After her children were raised, she worked at The Bridal Shop & Dillard's in Waco, TX. Thresa was a member of First United Methodist Church, Celina, and volunteered many years with Methodist Women's Society, PTAs in Dallas, Temple, Lubbock & Celina Fidelis Inter Se Club. She also spent many hours with her sisters playing cards-mainly Hand & Foot. Thresa never forgot anyone's birthday or anniversary-sending cards to friends & family year after year. She loved her grandchildren, making sure they were well fed & the door was always open for their friends. Thresa was a very humble & genteel woman but also quick witted & knew just when to fill the room with laughter many times with a funny face or snappy comeback! She is described by many as kind, sweet, gracious, a saint, & a true Southern lady. To know her was to love her & in turn be loved by her. Thresa will be dearly missed.
Thresa is survived by her husband, Ralph O'Dell; daughters, Pam (Rob) Allison, of Lubbock, Sandra (Roger) Coffey of Dodd City; son, Chipper O'Dell of Waxahachie; grandchildren, Matt Allison, Daniel O'Dell, Jason (Emily) Callahan, Mandy (Josh) Brewster, Hope O'Dell & Joshua (Anna) Callahan; step-grandchildren, Roger Coffey Jr., Brittany (Chris) Sweeney; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Kali, Noah, Emerson, Jennings, CJ & Bennett; sisters, Maurine Miller, Dauriece Perry, Marjorie Kelly, Barbara George; brothers-in-law, Ken (Claudette) O'Dell, Bob (Ruby) White; as well as numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude & Alta Melton; step-grandson, Clay Coffey; sisters, Nellie Hawn & Mary Jo McCarty.
Funeral service was held at First United Methodist Church Celina on January 15, 2020, with Reverend John Baldwin officiating. Interment followed at Cottage Hill Cemetery in Celina.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: First United Methodist Church, 12465 FM 428, Celina, Texas 75009 OR Inter Se Club Celina, c/o Bobbie Mills, 8900 Glen Garden, McKinney, Texas 75072 OR .
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, 2020