TIMOTHY C. RIGGS
10/29/43 - 06/29/20
RIGGS

Timothy Charles Riggs, 76, passed away June 29, 2020 in Anna, TX. He was born October 29, 1943 in Elgin, Illinois to Charles Riggs and Marjorie Even Riggs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John Even Riggs. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Antoinette “Toni” Falconer Riggs; daughters: Marloe Colombo (Darrin) of Anna,TX, Kerri Bloom (Mark) of Palatine, IL., Bridgette Bonk (Chris) of Palatine, IL.; 8 grandchildren: Jeffrey, Kevin, Olivia, and Conrad Bloom; Nicholas (Danell) Colombo, Georgina (Jason) Flores, Britta Colombo and Troy Colombo; 7 great-grandchildren: Christian Bloom, Chrysanthemum & Malachi Simpson, Derek and Logan Flores, Harper and Wren Colombo; sister Marloe Campbell (Paul), brother Steven Riggs (Sherri), sister-in-law Joan Riggs; many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Tim's life will be held in Illinois at a later date. A visitation was held July 3 at Scoggins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association is appreciated.

Published in Star Local Media from Jul. 3 to Jul. 9, 2020.
