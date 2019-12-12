|
|
NARLOCK, SR.
Tod Joseph Narlock, Sr.
Tod passed away on November 24, 2019 due to complications of a massive stroke. Tod's beloved wife Debra was by his side. Tod was born December 18, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois.
Tod is survived by his parents William and Donna, his daughter Sherry House, son T.J. Narlock and wife Ashley. Grandchildren Raegan House, Noah Hampton, and Amelia Narlock; brother Thomas and his wife Rebecca, sister and brother-in-law Karen and David; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is December 14th from 11:30 am till 1:00 pm at Gateway Funerals, 17390 Preston Rd., Dallas.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2019