Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gateway Funerals & Cremation
17390 Preston Rd.
Dallas, TX 75252
(469) 913-8493
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Gateway Funerals & Cremation
17390 Preston Rd.
Dallas, TX 75252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TOD NARLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TOD J. NARLOCK Sr.


12/18/60 - 11/24/19
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TOD J. NARLOCK Sr. Obituary
NARLOCK, SR.

Tod Joseph Narlock, Sr.

Tod passed away on November 24, 2019 due to complications of a massive stroke. Tod's beloved wife Debra was by his side. Tod was born December 18, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois.

Tod is survived by his parents William and Donna, his daughter Sherry House, son T.J. Narlock and wife Ashley. Grandchildren Raegan House, Noah Hampton, and Amelia Narlock; brother Thomas and his wife Rebecca, sister and brother-in-law Karen and David; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is December 14th from 11:30 am till 1:00 pm at Gateway Funerals, 17390 Preston Rd., Dallas.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TOD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -