GANTT
Tommie Marie Rich Gantt of McKinney, Texas passed away December 1, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on June 21, 1929 to Tom M. Rich and Geneva Driggers Rich in Blue Ridge, Texas. Tommie married James Gantt on June 21, 1947 in McKinney, Texas. She was a devoted wife to her husband and loving mother to her children.
She is survived by her son, James Robert Gantt and wife, Donna of Harker Heights, Texas; son, Dan T. Gantt and wife, Grace of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Penny Boyle and husband, Pat of Allen, Texas; daughter, Patti Carter and husband, Jay of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Chris Boyle and wife, Tanya of Lucas, Texas, Leticia Gantt and Joe Uelk of Dallas, Texas, David Gantt and wife, Catherine of Irving, Texas, Ian Carter of Fort Worth, Texas, Tristan Carter and wife, Shamine of Milburn, Oklahoma, Evan Carter of McKinney, Texas, Nick Gantt and wife, Melody of Dakar, Senegal, Africa and Sam Gantt and wife, Svitlana of Granbury, Texas; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Williams and husband, J.D. of McKinney, Texas; niece, Sheryl Terry and husband, Mike of Celina, Texas; nephew, Keith Williams and wife, Dee of McKinney, Texas; nephew, Scotty Williams of McKinney, Texas; numerous other loving family and friends.
Tommie was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James Gantt; sister, Melba Rountree; and infant sister, Frances Rich.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Friday evening from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. For a full obituary, service information, to convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
