Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Resources
More Obituaries for TOMMIE GANTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TOMMIE M. GANTT


06/21/29 - 12/01/19
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TOMMIE M. GANTT Obituary
GANTT

Tommie Marie Rich Gantt of McKinney, Texas passed away December 1, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on June 21, 1929 to Tom M. Rich and Geneva Driggers Rich in Blue Ridge, Texas. Tommie married James Gantt on June 21, 1947 in McKinney, Texas. She was a devoted wife to her husband and loving mother to her children.

She is survived by her son, James Robert Gantt and wife, Donna of Harker Heights, Texas; son, Dan T. Gantt and wife, Grace of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Penny Boyle and husband, Pat of Allen, Texas; daughter, Patti Carter and husband, Jay of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Chris Boyle and wife, Tanya of Lucas, Texas, Leticia Gantt and Joe Uelk of Dallas, Texas, David Gantt and wife, Catherine of Irving, Texas, Ian Carter of Fort Worth, Texas, Tristan Carter and wife, Shamine of Milburn, Oklahoma, Evan Carter of McKinney, Texas, Nick Gantt and wife, Melody of Dakar, Senegal, Africa and Sam Gantt and wife, Svitlana of Granbury, Texas; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Williams and husband, J.D. of McKinney, Texas; niece, Sheryl Terry and husband, Mike of Celina, Texas; nephew, Keith Williams and wife, Dee of McKinney, Texas; nephew, Scotty Williams of McKinney, Texas; numerous other loving family and friends.

Tommie was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James Gantt; sister, Melba Rountree; and infant sister, Frances Rich.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Friday evening from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. For a full obituary, service information, to convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TOMMIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -