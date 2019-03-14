Zupancic



Troy Michael Zupancic was born on August 2, 1972 in Denver, Colorado to Richard and Mary Zupancic and passed away on February 10, 2019 in Flower Mound, Texas. He graduated from high school in Strasburg, Colorado in 1990, where he was a three sport athlete. Troy played football, basketball and baseball. Troy earned the honors as an all-conference basketball and baseball player.



Troy attended and graduated from the University of North Texas in 1995 with a degree in Political Science. Troy proudly served in the Texas Army National Guard throughout his college career. On June 10, 2000, Troy married Christie Ann Hruskocy at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Arlington, Texas and was blessed with three beautiful children, Hailey Rose, Michael Warren, and Matthew Ryan. Troy was surrounded by the love of his parents, sister Shauna Marie Brooks, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many wonderful and devoted friends.



Troy was a parishioner at St. Ann Catholic Church in Coppell, Texas and enjoyed the Catholic community where his children attended Religious Education classes and Middle School Ministry.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cross Timbers Family YMCA, where Troy coached for many years. Please mail checks to Cross Timbers Family YMCA, Attn: Linda Kraft, 2021 Cross Timbers Rd., Flower Mound, Texas 75028. Include "In Memory of Troy Zupancic" on the Memo line to ensure your donation goes toward their Youth Sports Program.