Tyler Witbeck, 40, passed away on October 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born June 12, 1979 in Medina, Tyler Witbeck, 40, passed away on October 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born June 12, 1979 in Medina, Ohio. Tyler is survived by his 2 children, James Vaughn of TN and Mia Witbeck of TX; his parents Sara Batton of TX, Roger and Sandy Witbeck of TN; siblings Tiffany Douglas of TX, Zak Batton of FL, Mandy Alsup of TN and Will Sliger of AZ; 6 aunt/uncles; 8 cousins; 5 nieces/nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister Amber Batton of TX; grandparents Marge and Bob Peck of FL, Ray Witbeck of OH, Mickey Witbeck of TN and uncle Bob Peck of FL. He wore his heart on his sleeve, had a beautiful smile and loved everyone but the weight of this world was more than he could bear. Tyler was loved by his family and friends and they are all grieving this loss and trying to come to terms with his passing. He became an organ donor after his death. His family takes comfort in the fact that even though they could not save Tyler, he was able to save others with his donation of life. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Tyler's name to your local drug addiction and suicide prevention program.
Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, 2019