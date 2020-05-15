CAIN
Vernon Andrew “Andy” Cain of McKinney, Texas passed away on May 12, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1947 in McKinney, Texas to Mary Margaret (Mathews) and Hershelle Glenn Cain. He graduated from McKinney High School in 1966 and then graduated from Baylor University X-Ray School. Andy was a special procedures X-Ray technician for over 35 years, working at both Baylor University Hospital and Medical City Dallas. He was known for his strong work ethic, integrity and professionalism. Andy had an exceptionally calm and soothing presence that allowed him to help patients through the most difficult procedures. In his personal life Andy was a devoted and loving father, son and brother and is remembered for his kindness and generosity toward all. He was very sensitive to the needs of others and was the first to offer help, whether to a stranger or family member.
Andy is survived by his daughter, Angela and husband, David Chisholm of Frisco, Texas; brother, GG and wife, Amoret Cain of McKinney, Texas; nephew, Shannon and wife, Anne of Anna, Texas; and niece, Crissy Clay of Flower Mound, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Margaret Cain of McKinney.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Pavillion at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas.
The graveside service will also be video recorded and will be available following the graveside service on Andy's obituary page.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories and expressions of sympathy on Andy's obituary page at the TJMfuneral.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
In support of our local, state, and federal govt including CDC directives and to protect the physical health, safety and well-being of our community, the following are Ridgeview Memorial Parks guidelines. All are invited to attend the Graveside Service, by standing at a minimum distance of 20 feet from the tent and 6 feet apart from one another to comply with social distancing directives or you may remain in your vehicle. You will be able to listen to the service through speakers set up at the gravesite.
