VICTOR L. MACE


01/04/27 - 05/05/19 Obituary Condolences Flowers
VICTOR L. MACE Obituary
MACE

Victor Lee Mace of McKinney, Texas passed away May 5, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born on January 4, 1927 to Virgil Lee Mace and Ella Louise (Alexander) Mace in Colbert, Oklahoma. Victor served his country proudly as a sergeant in the United States Army and veteran of World War II. He married Willie Morene Batey on March 21, 1947 in Tyler, Texas. Victor worked as utilities foreman for the city of McKinney; retiring after 34 years of service. He was a devoted member of Hillcrest Christian Church in McKinney, Texas where he also served as deacon and elder. Victor also was Sunday School Superintendent at Hillcrest Christian Church, involved in the Bus Ministry and Meal On Wheels.

He is survived by his daughters, Shirley McDaniel and husband, Rodney of Princeton, Texas and Patsy Foster of Chesapeake, Virginia; grandchildren, Monty Morgan of Branch, Texas, Bryan Morgan of Branch, Texas, Thomas Foster and wife, Christina of Suffolk, Virginia and Allison Coffey and husband, Jon of Chesapeake, Virginia; great grandchildren, Bryan Morgan, Jr., Nathan Jones, Taylor Foster and Hannah Foster; sister, Bonnie Davidson of Frisco, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.

Victor was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Morene Mace; parents, Virgil and Ella Mace; sisters, Virginia, Neva, Laverne, Christine, Barbara and Louise; brother, Teddy; and granddaughter, Mindy Nichole McDaniel.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment is to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation Wednesday evening from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from May 7 to May 13, 2019
