Virginia Ann Nelson of McKinney, Texas passed away on June 24, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born on July 23, 1934 to Clyde and Blanche (Tompkins) Nelson in Munday, Texas. Ann was devoted to her family, church and education. She taught public school for over 40 years in Weatherford, Fort Worth and Dallas. Once retired, Ann volunteered in the McKinney ISD early education programs and local ESL programs. She was a longtime Presbyterian member of Grace-First Presbyterian in Weatherford, Ridglea Presbyterian in Fort Worth and First Presbyterian Church of McKinney



Ann is survived by her children, Andrew Mullin of Dallas and Sara Mullin Edwards and husband, David of McKinney; grandchildren, Margaret Edwards of Sherman, David Edwards Jr. and John Edwards of McKinney; sisters, Wanda Nelson Barbee of San Angelo and Mary Lou Nelson Morgette of Austin; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Blanche Tompkins Nelson; and her brothers, Joe Nelson and Paul Nelson.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013.



Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army.