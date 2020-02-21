|
|
ZAPATA
Viviana R. Zapata, age 78, of Frisco, Texas passed away on February 17, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1941 in Robstown, Texas to Beatrice (Nerio) and Yisdor Rojas. On November 6, 1957, Viviana married Rene B. Zapata in Robstown, Texas. Viviana was a Department Store Clerk and was a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco.
Viviana is survived by her husband, Rene B. Zapata of Frisco; five children, Enedina Zapata and her husband, Mark of Allen, Rene Zapata, Jr. and his wife, Mary J. of Longview, Richard Zapata of Dallas, Agapito Zapata and his wife, Maria of Lewisville, Ruben Zapata and his wife, Lucia of Frisco; twelve grandchildren; her brother, Alonzo Rojas and his wife, Oralia of Van Alstyne; her sister, Adelmira Garza of Frisco.
Viviana was preceded in death by her parents, Yisdor and Beatriz Rojas and her sister, Beatrice Diaz.
Family and friends were invited to a Visitation on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Berkshire Chapel, 9073 Berkshire Drive, Frisco, Texas 75033, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service was held at the Berkshire Chapel on Thursday, February 20, 2020 beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment followed at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. To covey condolence or to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020