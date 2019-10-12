|
Sorenson
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX - A Celebration of Life Service for Walter A. Sorenson, 99, of Lewisville, who died 9/18/2019, will be held at Mulkey Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville on 10/27/2019 at 2pm.
Mr. Sorenson was born February 13, 1920 in Boon, MI., the son of Grace H. and Arthur M. Sorenson. He was a Sgt. in the Army Air Corps stationed in the Philippines during WWII.
Mr. Sorenson was predeceased by his sister Elydia Thelma Bement (Pooch). Surviving are his four children: Sons Lance Sorenson and wife, Susan, of Porter Ranch, CA and Michael Sorenson of Dunnellon, FL. Daughters Diane Sorenson-Hanak and husband Bruce, of Highland Village, TX and Bonnie Sorenson-Seaman and husband David, of Flower Mound, TX. Grandchildren: Heather Sorenson of Astoria, NY and Devon Sorenson, of Santa Monica, CA; Chase Sorenson and wife Wendy, of Sherman, TX; Memphis Carter and wife Gina, of Azle, TX and Sarah Seaman of O'Fallon, MO.Also surviving are his niece Doreene Cooper of Bellevue, MI and nephew Roger Jeffers of Charlotte, MI. The family will be at the funeral home 10/27/2019from 2-3pm. A graveside service will be held on 10/30/19 at Parkview Cemetery in Livonia, MI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
