|
|
USSERY
WANDA KAY
NEWMAN USSERY
July 2, 1952 ~
September 5, 2019
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Wanda Kay Newman Ussery, 67 year old Greenville resident, is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Higher Trails Church, located at 5544 FM 903, Celeste, Texas 75423. Pastor Randy Bird and Pastor Brett Bird will officiate.
Wanda was born July 2, 1952 at Greenville to Albert and Sarah Newman. She was a 1970 graduate of Celeste High School. She married Gary Fredrick Ussery July 24, 1970 in Celeste. She was a homemaker and a member of the Higher Trails Church of Celeste. Both Wanda and Gary passed away due to injuries sustained during a tragic automobile accident in Greenville, Texas.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Danny and Rebekah Ussery of Anna; her three grandchildren: Jameson Daniel Ussery, Jacinda MiKaylee Ussery and Jaxston Garret Ussery, all of Anna; her siblings: Barbara & Billy Watson of Leonard, Jimmy & Jean Newman of Garland, Nancy Keen of Leonard and Mary & Dick Taylor of Mansfield. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard is in charge of arrangements. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019