Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Resources
More Obituaries for WANDA USSERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WANDA K. USSERY


07/02/52 - 09/05/19
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WANDA K. USSERY Obituary
USSERY

WANDA KAY

NEWMAN USSERY

July 2, 1952 ~

September 5, 2019

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Wanda Kay Newman Ussery, 67 year old Greenville resident, is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Higher Trails Church, located at 5544 FM 903, Celeste, Texas 75423. Pastor Randy Bird and Pastor Brett Bird will officiate.

Wanda was born July 2, 1952 at Greenville to Albert and Sarah Newman. She was a 1970 graduate of Celeste High School. She married Gary Fredrick Ussery July 24, 1970 in Celeste. She was a homemaker and a member of the Higher Trails Church of Celeste. Both Wanda and Gary passed away due to injuries sustained during a tragic automobile accident in Greenville, Texas.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Danny and Rebekah Ussery of Anna; her three grandchildren: Jameson Daniel Ussery, Jacinda MiKaylee Ussery and Jaxston Garret Ussery, all of Anna; her siblings: Barbara & Billy Watson of Leonard, Jimmy & Jean Newman of Garland, Nancy Keen of Leonard and Mary & Dick Taylor of Mansfield. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard is in charge of arrangements. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WANDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now