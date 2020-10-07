BLACKMON
Warren Reed Blackmon, Sr. of McKinney, Texas passed away October 4, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born September 17, 1925 to Vance George Blackmon and Fay Arva (Harwell) Blackmon in Farmersville, Texas. Warren was a 1942 graduate of Alla Hubbard High School. After high school, he joined the United States Navy serving his country proudly for 18 months before returning and graduating from Southern Methodist University with a degree in a civil engineering. Warren continued to serve in the naval reserve and retired as a Captain. After 34 years, Warren retired from Austin Paving Company as Executive Vice President of Construction. Warren's entire life, he enjoyed farming and ranching and continued after retirement. Warren married Georgia Victoria (Province) Blackmon on December 31, 1947 in Frisco, Texas. Warren and Georgia were happily married for 68 years. They both were devoted members of First United Methodist Church in McKinney.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Blackmon-Davis and husband, Jerry of Celina, Texas; son, Warren Reed Blackmon, Jr. of Bonham, Texas; granddaughters, Kari Blackmon Kruse and husband, Dennis of Anna, Texas and Emily Davis Beatty and husband, Scott of Collinsville, Texas; grandsons, Clay Davis of Celina, Texas and Preston Blackmon of Dodd City, Texas; great-grandsons, Ryan Kruse and Rylie Kruse; sisters, Vancie Fay Hamm of McKinney, Texas and Marion Spurgin of McKinney, Texas; numerous loving family members and friends.
Warren was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Blackmon and parents.
A graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Glass Chapman Cemetery in Farmersville, Texas. A “come and go” visitation was held on Wednesday evening, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories and expressions of sympathy on Warren's obituary page at the TJMfuneral.com
