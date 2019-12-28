|
SMITH
In Loving Memory
WAYNE EDWARD SMITH
September 25th, 1960
- December 21st, 2019
Dr. Wayne Edward Smith, 59, of Coppell, TX, passed away on December 21, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX, following complications from multiple sclerosis.
Family, friends, and colleagues remember Wayne as a man of love, honor, integrity, commitment, and humor. He was a loving father and great husband.
Wayne was born in Oakland, CA to Ron and Patricia Smith. He attended public schools in Waco, TX and graduated from Richfield High School. He earned both B.B.A. and M.B.A. degrees from Hardin-Simmons University. He worked as the office manager for the Physical Therapy Department at Hendrick Medical Center and then at the HSU Business Office, before being appointed to the faculty of the HSU School of Business, teaching courses in Computer Science and Finance.
In 2007, Wayne earned his doctorate in business at the University of Sarasota and retired from HSU, accepting a position as the Chair of the Graduate School of Business at Argosy University in Dallas. He also taught for Whitworth University and Bakke Graduate University teaching international graduate students. He would later become the Director of Human Resources at Beyond, a mission agency in Dallas supporting missionaries in several countries around the world. In the fall of 2019, he accepted an appointment as Professor of Business and Finance at Colorado Christian University, where he quickly became a beloved and valued teacher. Everywhere he went, Wayne endeared himself to students and faculty alike, and had an eternal impact on all who knew him. His wit and optimism were infectious. His smile was contagious.
Wayne was a devout Christian committed to his faith and lived by his favorite scripture: “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” He was ordained a deacon by the First Baptist Church of Abilene, where he was an active member for most of his adult life. Later he would be active at Beltway of Abilene, Gateway of Southlake, and Irving Bible Church. Over the years, he served in multiple ministries like Mission Friends, Awana, VBS, and teaching groups. He also worked with several community service agencies, such as the March of Dimes and Younglife, in a variety of capacities.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Marguarite Hetzel, and paternal grandparents, Aubrey and Jane Smith. He is survived by his wife Brenda Hendrix-Smith, whom he married on May 16, 2000, in Abilene, TX, and with whom he shared life and love for the next 19 years; daughter Sarah Smith (Jeff) Franks of Austin; daughter Emily (Jacob) Fey of San Antonio; son Noah Hendrix of Coppell; brother Brian (Lynda) Smith of Coppell; brother Craig (Tisha) Smith of Abilene; sister Linda Flinsbaugh of San Jose, CA; parents Ron and Patricia Smith of Abilene; grandchildren Lily Moon, Bronson, Emalee, Dylan, and Kyle; and nephews and nieces Christie, Tim, David, Mary, Caleb, Joshua, Trey, and Halle.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday December 29 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene,TX.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm, Monday, December 30, in the First Baptist Church Sanctuary with Dr. Phil Christopher officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Beyond (http://Beyond.org/WayneSmith) or YoungLife Coppell/Valley Ranch, which is launching a special needs ministry in 2020 (PO Box 217, Coppell, TX 75019; OR https://giving.younglife.org/s/, Location is Coppell, add Tribute information for Wayne Smith).
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020