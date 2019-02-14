Krase



Wayne K. Krase of Lewisville, TX, passed away on the morning of February 13, 2019. Wayne was born in Kansas on October 6, 1947 and was adopted by Edward Krase and Darryl Virginia Krase Lohkamp.



He was a Navy Veteran, serving for over three years, including the Vietnam War.



Wayne met the love of his life, Barbara, while they both worked at Great Plains Industries, located in Wichita, Kansas. They wed on September 17, 1976. and later had two children, Kate and Edward.



One of Wayne's greatest passions was his volunteer work with the Special Olympics. He devoted over 30 years to the organization, coaching swimming and track and field teams.



Wayne's passion for helping others continued after retirement in which he worked as a Bus Monitor for First Student.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Krase and Darryl Virginia Krase Lohkamp.



Wayne is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara, his two children, Kate and Edward, his two stepsisters, Jean and Margaret, several nieces and nephews, and his grand-kitties and grand-puppies.



He will always be remembered for his deep love for his family, his boisterous laugh and quirky sense of humor, his generosity, his love for Christmas music (in August), and his work with children with special needs.



A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the First United Methodist Church of Lewisville, located at 907 W. Main St., Lewisville, TX 75067. Casual attire, please. There will be a small gathering following the service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the family's Go Fund Me page to help offset some of the unexpected expenses. You can donate by going to https://www.gofundme.com/wayne-krase-funeral-amp-memorial-fund?member=&utm_source=sendgrid&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign



nate Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2019