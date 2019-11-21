|
TOMBERLIN
Weldon Kent Tomberlin of Princeton, Texas passed away November 18, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born on November 9, 1931 to Noel Tomberlin and Della Ellen (Atchley) Tomberlin in Lucas, Texas. Kent married Jane Dolores Smith on November 27, 1957 in McKinney, Texas. He worked for Cabell's Ice Cream in McKinney for 50 years. Kent loved farming, ranching and especially loved his family. Kent was a member of First Baptist Church in Princeton, Texas.
He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 62 years, Jane Smith Tomberlin of Princeton, Texas; daughter, Lianna Carol Gasser and husband, Ira of Richardson, Texas; grandchildren, Rachel Anne Lawson and husband, Tom of Golden, Colorado, Nicholas Aaron Gasser of Richardson, Texas, and Joseph Samuel Gasser and wife, Autumn of Wylie, Texas; great-grandchildren, Misha, Sammy, and Libby-Anne; brothers, Paul Wayne Tomberlin and wife, Becka of Scurry, Texas and Gary Lynn Tomberlin and wife, Gayle of Van Alstyne, Texas; sisters, Dorothy Jean Askew and husband, Ray of Van Alstyne, Texas, Helen Frances Olson and husband, Roy of Van Alstyne, Texas, Donna Ruth Crump and husband, Walter of McKinney, Texas, Mary Lois Self of McKinney, Texas, Janet Sue Martin and husband, Jimmy of Van Alstyne, Texas, and Linda Gayle Whitfield and husband, Kenneth of Van Alstyne, Texas and many other loving family and friends.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment is to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation Saturday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2019