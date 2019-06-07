Home

WENDELL J. BIRD Jr.


06/06/47 - 05/25/19 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WENDELL J. BIRD Jr. Obituary
BIRD, JR.

Wendell Jackson “Jack”

Bird Jr.

Jack Bird was born June 6, 1947 in Brownsville, TX and died May 25, 2019 in Lewisville, TX.

He graduated from Waxahachie High School in 1965. He served in the United States Marine Corp in Vietnam where he worked on helicopter and jet engines and earned the rank of Sergeant E5. Following his military service he worked as a mechanic for many years.

Jack was a former member of Faith Lutheran Church in Flower Mound, TX

Jack celebrated 34 years of sobriety this year and was very proud of this achievement.

He is survived by first wife Kim Bird; sons Robert, Andrew and Eric Bird; step-sons Simon Groebner and Adrian Green; brother Phil (Donna) Bird, sister Jan (David) Grindele, brother Joseph (Delores) Bird; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

He was proceeded in death by parents Wendell Jackson Bird Sr. and Shirley Claire McInnis Bird ; sister Carol; and second wife Linda.

Jack died from pancreatic cancer and complications of COPD.

A memorial service was conducted on June 6, 2019 at Dalton Funeral Home in Lewisville, TX.
Published in Star Local Media from June 7 to June 13, 2019
