FIRTH, SR.



On Tuesday, April 16th, 2019, William Borden Firth Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at home at the age of 80. Bill was born on January 24, 1939, in Long Branch New Jersey. He received his Economics degree from Columbia University and stationed in Korea with the United States Army. Upon returning home, Bill began a lifelong career with Prentice-Hall selling college textbooks. His hobbies included, reading military science novels, tracking the stock market, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He was also adventurous and enjoyed traveling. He ventured to many parts of the world with his loving wife Dolores, his favorite places being the beach. He also had a love for animals, particularly his beloved chowchows. He was compassionate, generous, kind and always available for a conversation. His tender heart and dry humor will be dearly missed.



He is survived by sons William Borden Firth Jr of Allen, Tx., and Thomas Elwood Firth of Portland, OR, grandchildren William Borden Firth III and his wife Adrienne Firth of Melissa, TX, Joseph Frank Firth and his wife Laynie Firth of Van Alstyne, Tx, and great-grandchildren Kamryn Michelle Firth, William Borden Firth IV, Charlotte Grace Firth, and Mackenzie James Firth. He is preceded in death by his parents William Elwood Firth and Kathryn Pope Firth, brother Thomas Elwood Firth, sister Marion Jefferson, wife Dolores Firth and his daughter Lisa Ann Firth.



Please join us in celebrating this amazing man and beautiful soul. Services will be held at Aria Funeral Home at 19310 Preston Rd. Dallas, TX 75252 Friday April 19th 2019 at 2pm. Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary