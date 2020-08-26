BEATY, JR



William (Bill) C. Beaty Jr.



August 9, 1930-



August 19, 2020



William Charley Beaty Jr. was born August 9, 1930 in Fairfax, Oklahoma.



He and his parents moved to Tulsa during World War II and he graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1948. He met and married his lifelong love, Mary Ellen Nuthman in 1950. They had three children, Scott, Darla and Mark.



The family moved from Tulsa to Allen, Texas in 1971. He was active in Allen civic affairs, serving as vice president of the Allen School Board of Trustees for many years. During his tenure the board established the framework to manage the explosive growth of the Allen School District as the city grew from a community of less than 2,000 to well over 100,000. He was a longtime active member of the Allen Rotary Club. He also served as Vice President of Meeting Planners International, and on the boards of the American Society of Association Executives and Food Industry Association Executives.



He is survived by children Scott, Darla and Mark; daughters-in-law Sue and Karen Beaty and several grandchildren. His wife of almost 70 years, Mary Ellen, preceded him in death by only a few days. Brother Earl, sister Annabelle, granddaughter Amanda and son-in-law Don Cawley also predeceased him.



Services will be conducted at Turrentine-Jackson Funeral Home in McKinney, Texas with internment following at the Lovejoy, Texas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers , the family requests donations in his memory to either of two memorial scholarships.



