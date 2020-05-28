WILLIAM G. RITTENHOUSE
02/06/26 - 05/24/20
RITTENHOUSE

William Gordon Rittenhouse of McKinney, Texas passed away on May 24, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born on February 6, 1926 to Wilkes Gordon Rittenhouse and Myrtle Jewell (Hughes) Rittenhouse in Shelby County, Tennessee. Bill grew up in McKinney, Texas and was a life-long resident. He proudly served his country in the Merchant Marines. Bill married Elsie Marie Edmonds on June 10, 1946 in McKinney, Texas. He spent most of his career with NASA and companies that contracted with NASA and later retired with Rockwell.

Bill is survived by his son, Billy Mark Rittenhouse and wife, Yong of McKinney, Texas; grandson, William G. Rittenhouse and wife, Rachel of Burleson, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Matthew and wife, Tammie, Lilah, Gabriella and Cameron.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Marie Rittenhouse; parents, Wilkes Gordon Rittenhouse and wife, Myrtle Jewell; uncle, Russell Dowdy and wife, Laura Mae; grandparents, William Frank Hughes and wife, Cherrie Lee; and his daughter, Sonja Gail Rittenhouse.

A graveside service was held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Wilson Chapel Cemetery, 100 Chapel Lane, McKinney, Texas 75069. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com

Published in Star Local Media from May 28 to Jun. 3, 2020.
