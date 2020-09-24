HARRISON



William Holmes Harrison, Santa Bill to his friends, age 78, passed away on September 10, 2020 in Plano, TX. He was born on August 8th, 1942 in Rutherford, TN to Harry Holmes Harrison and Mary Helen Halford Harrison. Bill was raised in Massillon, OH and graduated from Perry High School in 1960. He went on to receive a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from The Ohio State University in 1969, and a Masters of Business Administration from University of Dayton in 1975. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army Chemical Corps from 1966 to 1968. Bill married Margaret Ann (Meg) Mullholand on February 24th, 1968 and the couple had 2 children, Rebecca Jane (Becky) and Andrew William. He worked in the Financial industry for more than 50 years, and served as Santa Claus for thousands of children around the world for the last 27 years of his life.







Bill was a man who lived Life. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and a mentor and teacher to so many. The joy and love that he brought to so many people's lives as Santa will endure for decades. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.







He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, 2 children, 4 grandchildren, 2 sisters, brother, and every man, woman, and child on Earth that ever believed in Santa Claus.



