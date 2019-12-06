|
NUGEN
William R. Nugen
Born on September 15, 1929 to James and Hazel (Erskine) Nugen in Cambridge, Ohio. He passed away on November 21, 2019 in Plano, Texas at the age of 90.
Bill married the love of his life, Mary Rose (Loy) on April 14, 1960. He served in the Air Force for 20 years before retiring and beginning a career at Burroughs Corporation where he worked for another 20 plus years. Bill loved playing golf, playing pool and was a good bowler as well.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years; children; Tami (Brad) Williamson, Sherri (Ken) Schoenberg, Rick (Debbie) Nugen, Cindy (Stan) Henry, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Nugen; his parents, James and Hazel (Erskine) Nugen; brother, Robert Nugen; sisters, Ruth Casteel and Shirley Kerezsi.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, December 13th at Harbor Chase assisted living, Plano, Texas.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019