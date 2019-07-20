RUSSELL



William “Bill” Russell



August 17, 1931 -



July 16, 2019



William “Bill” Russell went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 at the age of 87. Bill was born on August 17, 1931 to William and Laveti Russell in Luling, Texas.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents William and Laveti; his loving wife of 60 years Francoise; son Steven; sister Barbara Dean; brothers Charles, Robert, Bugs, and Alvin. He is survived by his daughter Patricia Wakim (Jean-Claude); son Tony Russell (Fayellen); sister Mary Annette Rumell; daughter-in-law Delores Russell grandchildren, Rebecca (Josh), Catherine (Adam), Steven (Ashley), Sydney (Ethan), Ellen (Garnett), Alicia, Christian and Natasha; great-grandchildren Nolan, Marshall, Kalani, Roman, Clark and Isaac.



Bill was a man of faith that served his country proudly. He reached the rank of Senior Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force while earning his Bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska. He served twenty years within the Air Weather Service and finished his career within the 3 Weather Wing Aerospace Sciences Division. Bill received The Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service's for his overall distinguished career and contributions in the development of an accurate and comprehensive worldwide climatological solution. Also, during his service and while stationed in Europe he met and married Francoise Bastide in Paris, France.



Together, Bill and Francoise traveled and grew their family before settling for a while in Houston, TX. In Houston, Bill was a contributor to NASAs Space Shuttle program while employed with Lockheed Electronics Company.







Before retiring to Plano, TX, they lived in Beaverton, OR briefly until their youngest daughter was about to have her first child they heard Texas calling them back. Bill and Francoise were attentive parents and grandparents. They particularly loved being a part of their grandchildren's lives and enjoyed watching them grow and thrive.



Over his lifetime, traveling was a big part of Bill's life. In addition to the Air Force, work and family travels carried him to many exotic and beautiful destinations. While he enjoyed his world traveling, he also loved reading, and playing 42. Most of all Bill enjoyed being with his family, as one of seven children himself; he found great joy, comfort and pride when surrounded by family. Bill passed from this life with his son and daughter by his side, and surrounded by the love of his family and friends.



Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, 1700 S.E. Military Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78214. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 24th at 9 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Published in Star Local Media from July 20 to July 26, 2019