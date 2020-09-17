SMITH



Willie Underwood Smith, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 14, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers which was accelerated by the after effects of COVID-19. She was born on January 16, 1930 in Mulberry Community, Fannin County, Texas to Frank and Otha (Walls) Underwood.



Preceded in death by husband, Dan B. Smith, her parents and sister Doris Underwood and brothers Allen Underwood and Charles Underwood. Survived by daughters Betsy Wright and husband Richard, and Kim Stephens and husband Roger, four grandchildren, Coy Wright and Leah Brock, Kevin Wright and wife Rebekah, Ashley Stewart and husband Scott, and Kelsey Miller and husband John. Five great-granddaughters, Kaylee Woolbright, Emerson Wright, Cameron Miller, McKenzie Woolbright and Taylor Wright and bonus great-grandsons Peyton Stewart and Dylan Stewart. Sisters, Barbara Farris and husband Charles, and Wanda Smith and brother Teddy Underwood and wife Beverly.



Willie graduated from Bonham High School in 1948. She began her career with Southwestern Bell in Bonham and then transferred to Dallas where she retired after 35 years of service. Willie was famous for her coconut pie and loved to bake. She was a wonderful cook. She also enjoyed quilting and gardening. She always had a beautiful flower garden.



She was a long time member of Oates Drive Baptist Church in Mesquite where she taught Kindergarten Sunday School for many years. Willie was deeply loved and adored by her family who will miss her greatly, but know that she is with Jesus and will see her again one day.



The family wishes to thank the memory care staff at Brookdale Lake Highlands where she was a resident for the last few years for their love and care of our precious Mother and for Accord Hospice Group for their Christian love and prayerful care during her final days.



