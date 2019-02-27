Sharp IV



It is with great sadness that the family of Wyatt Duncan Sharp IV of Richardson, TX, born on January 8, 2000, announces his unexpected passing on February 17, 2019. He was nineteen years old.



Wyatt grew up in Murphy, TX, graduated high school in 2018, and was currently attending Collin College. He was always about discovering the next big adventure. When he wasn't gaming, you could find him hiking, dirt biking, camping, or shooting at the gun range. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.



He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Wyatt Duncan Sharp III and Stephanie (Baxter) Sharp of Ashburn, VA, and his sister, Mallory Sharp, of Richardson, TX. He will also be missed by his maternal grandparents William Henry Baxter and Myrtle Ann Baxter of Natchez, MS, his Uncle William Brian Baxter (Casey Baxter) of Jacksonville, AL, his paternal grandparents Wyatt Duncan Sharp II of Jackson, MS, and Mary Louise Sharp of Decatur, AL, and his Uncle Byron (Dawn Sharp) and cousins Scott and Carson Sharp of Southaven, MS. He was preceded in death by his Aunt Heidi (Phillips) Sharp of Hattiesburg, MS.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held Saturday Feb. 23 at 2pm at One Cause Church, 5088 Baxter Well Road, McKinney, TX, 75071. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Pitbulls and Addicts at www.gofundme.com/pitbulls-and-addicts-quotoutside-your-elementsquot. Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary