A. L. WALTERS A. L. Walters, passed away on February 6, 2019 at Transitional Life Care Center in Raleigh, NC. He was born August 14, 1927 in Chesterfield County, SC. A. L. was the oldest son of the late Alex L. Walters and Minnie Blackwell Walters. He graduated from McBee High School. He was called into the military and served in the U. S. Army Security Agency, after having worked as telegrapher for the Seaboard Air Line Railroad Company. Upon discharge from the Army, he enrolled at the University of South Carolina on the GI Bill and resumed employment with the railroad at the Columbia, SC agency on the second 3:00-11:00pm shift. On the USC campus in November 1948 he met Betty Baxter another student from Tabor City, NC. With only Tuesday off, A. L. was able to date Betty, a freshman, only one evening a week. On March 12, 1949 he presented her with a diamond ring, met with her father for his permission and was given his blessing for the marriage, a simple ceremony which took place April 14, 1949 at Washington Street Methodist Church in Columbia, SC. A. L.'s work with the railroad gave them the opportunity to live in many towns in NC, Rutherfordton was the first where LaMonde was born, Wilmington the birthplace of Rosalind, and Lincolnton where their third daughter Vivian was born. In 1957 A. L. was offered employment by Riegel Paper Company to set up the Traffic Department at Riegelwood where they had previously lived when he worked as telegrapher agent with the Seaboard Railroad at Acme-Delco. This was the beginning of his 34 year career with the pulp and paper industry. From 1957-1970 the Riegelwood area where they resided brought them the opportunity to become active in the community life where A. L. and Betty were instrumental in the building of Wesley United Methodist Church, Riegelwood Country Club, Waccamaw Masonic Lodge, as well as the Riegelwood Community Center. In January 1970 he was transferred to Riegel's headquarters at Milford, NJ where they lived until June 1972 when Federal Paper Co. acquired the company and promoted A. L. to General Manager of Transportation for the Southern Division of Federal Paper Company. He chose to make Wilmington their hometown and commuted to Riegelwood from 1972 until his retirement in 1991. After retiring in 1991 A. L. and Betty traveled to Europe enjoying time in England, Germany, France, Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. In 1992 they purchased "The Carriage" an RV and spent many months on the road to Alaska, all the Canadian Provinces, except New Foundland, two trips to Nova Scotia, and eventually visited all of the lower 48 states. Throughout A.L.'s more than 40 years of employment and many moves the most important thing was the desire to find a church home. His love of living on the water took them to Lake Waccamaw UMC, Wrightsville Beach UMC, Carolina Beach Church where he and Betty served as ordained elders, and Pine Valley UMC first in 1972 and again from 1993 until the present. A. L. was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Master of his Masonic Lodge, and Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star, served as President of NC Traffic Club. A. L. enjoyed golf and was a member of many country clubs, Riegelwood, Oak Hills in New Jersey, Pine Valley, and Beau Rivage. He played many times at Augusta National and attended the Master's several times. He is survived by wife Betty, brother B. L. Walters (Myrtle), daughters: LaMonde Jordan (Larry), Rosalind Carroll (Bob), Vivian Cross (Greg); twin grandchildren Kenny Jackson (Stanita) and Becca Jackson (Adam), and great granddaughter Kaya Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters, and 1 brother. Funeral Service will be February 9, 2019 at 11am at Pine Valley United Methodist Church in Wilmington, NC. Entombment will be at 2pm at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington, NC. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 9, 2019