|
|
A.A. "BUDDY" FOUNTAIN A.A. "Buddy" Fountain, 73, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born November 3, 1945, in Wilmington, NC, to the late Kelly Nye Fountain and James W. Fountain. Buddy retired from CSX Transportation as a railroad engineer. He served his country in the US Navy reserves. He was a skilled handyman who could fix anything and loved working in his garden and sharing vegetables. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Emily B. Fountain; daughter, Beverly F. Thomas; brother, Bob Barden (Donna) of Lumberton, NC; brothers-in-law, Charlie Buis (Sheron) and Richard Buis (Jackie) and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2pm, Monday, September 23, 2019, at Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or Winter Park Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019