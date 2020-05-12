|
AAFJE B. HOGERVORST Mrs. Aafje B. Hogervorst of Wilmington, NC passed away at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care May 4, 2020. She was born Janauary 22, 1922 in Oldeberkoop, Netherlands, the daughter of Gerrit and Piertje Buitenga. After World War II, she married Cornelis (Case) Hogervorst in 1949, and they came to the United States in 1951. Aafje worked at the Pine State Creamery for thirty years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Cape Fear Country Club, Hanover Seaside Club and the Elks Club. She enjoyed her embroidery, watching sports on TV and going out to lunch and dinner with friends. Mrs. Hogervorst is survived by several nieces and nephews in the Netherlands and Germany and friends and neighbors on Regency Drive and in Wilmington, N.C. A graveside service, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Daniel F. Lewis of First Presbyterian Church, will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park where Aafje will be buried with her husband. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 12, 2020