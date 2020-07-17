I am so sorry for the loss of your son Adam. I know your pain First hand. It will never go away or get easier. You all by Gods Grace Only will learn to mange it and in time move forward . But out of no where it will appear and when it does.. let it happen .. stop that moment and remember the times your heart pulls up and cry and laugh and sit in Jesus lap and lay your head on Hos almighty Strong Shoulder and find comfort there . Where only there you will be again and again and again....we love yall and are in our prayers... Let this time be a time to dry you closer to God and in doing so you will honor your son and glorify God in a way you have and I pray will never know again.... joanna groves

