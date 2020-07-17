Chandra and family, We are so sad to hear of Adams passing. We send our prayers and love.
Allen and Betty Coon
Friend
July 16, 2020
Adam was a dear friend and will be missed tremendously. My thoughts and prayers go out to The Meshaw Family.
Brian Collins
Friend
July 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steve and Sharon Ragaglia
Friend
July 16, 2020
Mike, Cheryl and family, I am so sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
BECKY HINES
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
We love yall and we are praying .. lean on God.. Stay at His feet ....
Joanna Groves
Friend
July 16, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your son Adam. I know your pain First hand. It will never go away or get easier. You all by Gods Grace Only will learn to mange it and in time move forward . But out of no where it will appear and when it does.. let it happen .. stop that moment and remember the times your heart pulls up and cry and laugh and sit in Jesus lap and lay your head on Hos almighty Strong Shoulder and find comfort there . Where only there you will be again and again and again....we love yall and are in our prayers... Let this time be a time to dry you closer to God and in doing so you will honor your son and glorify God in a way you have and I pray will never know again.... joanna groves
Joanna Groves
Friend
July 16, 2020
Meshaw family you are in my thoughts and prayers everyday and I love each of you very much and I am always here for you all if you need anything. I miss you Adam and I enjoyed watching you play basketball when I was at wca and I love you
Daisy Rochelle
Friend
