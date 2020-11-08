ADELAIDE S. WARD Adelaide S. Ward died peacefully on 11/5/2020. She was born on 2/3/1924 in Albemarle, NC, the daughter of Phillip Barton Key Scales and Evelyn Cornelia Fairley. She was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Edward L. Ward and by her daughter, Lynn W. Pollock. She is survived by: her son, Edward L. Ward and wife Barbara, by her daughter, Kitty Davis and husband Michael, and by her son-in-law, Hoke D. Pollock, MD. In addition she had seven grandchildren: Wendy Davis, Molly Clark, Hoke W. Pollock, Fairley Patton, McLean Kram, M. Corbett Davis, and Catherine Potter. She also had 13 great-grandchildren. She graduated from NHHS and attended St. Mary's College in Raleigh. After marrying her husband, she worked at home raising their children. In addition, she volunteered at NHRMC, worked as a poll worker on election days, and sang in the church choir. For many years she worked as office manager for the NC Azalea Festival Office, a temporary position that she truly enjoyed. She loved her family, traveling, and a good party, but her passion was Duplicate Bridge. She obtained her Life Master's in Duplicate Bridge - earning a Sapphire rank. She could, and would, strike up a conversation with anyone. She had both a joy of life and a keen competitive spirit. Anyone who met her would have said that there was no one else quite like her. The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to: The Alzheimer' s Association online or at: 25 N. Michigan Ave. Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or American Cancer Society
online or at:250 Williams St. NW Atlanta, GA 30303 or the charity of your choice
.