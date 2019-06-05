|
|
ADOLPH MURPHY Adolph Murphy, 79, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at New Hanover in Wilmington. He is survived by his wife, Faye Murphy; daughters, Karren Murphy, Lisa Kittrell, Dale Murphy Geyer and husband Kelly; son, Reginald Adolph Murphy and wife Debbie; grandson, Justin Murphy (Maria); great-grandchild Declan Murphy and his mother, Ashleigh Nemec. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m. at Pink Hill Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 5, 2019